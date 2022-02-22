Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will air live on the USA Network after two weeks on Syfy, featuring fallout from last week’s Vengeance Day special.

NXT will be headlined by Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine a new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, plus the first matches in the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

* Nikkita Lyons makes her official NXT 2.0 in-ring debut

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Opening Round: Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Amari Miller and Lash Legend

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Opening Round: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

