– The WWE NXT Vengeance Day special opens up with a video that shows Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) texting about tonight’s matches. We’re live on Syfy as Vic Joseph welcomes us to Vengeance Day at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The crowd cheers and we go right to the ring for the opener.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

The Steel Cage is already set up and weapons are all over the walls of the cage, and laying around. Pete Dunne is waiting in the middle of the cage and Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The only way to win this match is by pinfall or submission. The camera cuts to the back and we see Tony D’Angelo arrive in a Maybach. D’Angelo heads to the cage as Dunne looks on.

The bell rings and Dunne immediately nails a dropkick. Dunne unloads and sends Tony into the steel. Dunne unloads with steel chair shots now. D’Angelo turns it around with a trash can shot to the face. D’Angelo then drives Dunne down onto the trash can with a suplex. D’Angelo with a big kendo stick shot over the back. We see a table leaning up in the corner. D’Angelo opens a tool box but Dunne slams it shut on his hand, then double stomps it. Dunne goes to work on D’Angelo’s fingers with a wrench now.

D’Angelo grabs a fire extinguisher and sprays Dunne with it while he’s on the top turnbuckle. D’Angelo climbs up and tangles with Dunne, who is hanging over the top of the cage. D’Angelo brings Dunne back to the mat with a huge superplex from the top of the cage. Fans chant “holy s--t!” as Dunne kicks out at 2. Dunne and D’Angelo are both down as the referee checks on them. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. D’Angelo grabs a pair of zip ties from the tool box now. He cuffs Dunne’s hands behind his back. D’Angelo works Dunne over and talks some trash while he’s stuck on his knees. D’Angelo grabs a hammer and pries at Dunne’s mouth with it. Dunne with a big headbutt. D’Angelo runs into the corner as Dunne side-steps. Dunne, still handcuffed, brings D’Angelo down into a submission. D’Angelo powers up with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring.

D’Angelo follows up with a DDT for a 2 count. Fans chant for tables now. D’Angelo goes to powerbomb Dunne through the leaning table in the corner but Dunne slides out and applies a Guillotine, while still cuffed. D’Angelo starts to fade. Dunne cuts himself free with a pair of pliers in the tool box. D’Angelo sends Dunne head-first into the steel of the cage. D’Angelo climbs up and grabs his crowbar from the cage wall but Dunne hits him in the back with a chair. Dunne grabs D’Angelo from the top and runs across the ring, launching him through the leaning table with a big powerbomb. Fans chant “holy s--t!” but D’Angelo still kicks out at 2.

