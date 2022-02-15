Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

– The Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on Syfy as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley hits the ring as the announcers hype tonight’s show and Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Lashley poses in the corner as the pyro goes off.

Lashley talks about how he has to win the Elimination Chamber before he enters WrestleMania 38 as champion. He goes on about how his challengers have all failed and he has destroyed them all. MVP goes on about Lashley’s chances at retaining on Saturday until the music interrupts and out comes Seth Rollins. Rollins says Lashley looks good right now but not as good as he does. Rollins says Lashley won’t be champion for long. He enters the ring now. Rollins doesn’t believe anyone else in the Chamber can beat Lashley, but he knows Seth “Freakin'” Rollins can. He laughs. MVP interrupts and says if Rollins keeps running his mouth like that, he won’t make it to Elimination Chamber. The music interrupts and out comes Riddle.

Riddle comes out wearing his toga. Fans chant “toga!” as Riddle enters the ring. Riddle does his promo and says it would be pretty cool if he became a double champion by winning the WWE Title and then getting back the RAW Tag Team Titles with Randy Orton. He says it would be even cooler if they came to his toga party. Riddle comments on Rollins’ suit and says he needs to get ready to face Orton tonight. Riddle says Lashley doesn’t have a match and should be wearing a toga. Riddle tries to get a chant going for fans to encourage Lashley to wear a toga. The music interrupts and out comes Austin Theory.

Theory goes on about how he cannot let WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon down as his protege. AJ Styles interrupts next and comments on Theory having his lips planted on Vince’s rear for so long he’s not making sense. AJ doesn’t want to lose in the Chamber again. AJ enters the ring and says no one, including Lashley, will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ also looks forward to becoming the WWE United States Champion tonight. Riddle invites him to the toga party. Lashley says this is ridiculous, he’s the only one here who has won a Chamber match. He says Theory is too wet behind the ears and needs to wait, Rollins needs to realize there’s no way he’s running this against Lashley, and Riddle needs to come down off his cloud if he really thinks he’s becoming WWE Champion, and AJ simply isn’t going to have that WrestleMania dream he’s hoping for. Lashley says as far as Brock Lesnar goes, this is as close as he will get to the title because Lashley plans on beating Lesnar all over the Chamber and entering WrestleMania as champion.

The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a big pop. Lesnar takes off his cowboy hat and nods to the crowd while smiling. The pyro goes off as Lesnar marches to the ring now. Lesnar stares down the other participants and takes off his jacket now. Lesnar uses Theory as a coat rack, then as a hat rack. Lashley takes off his jacket now as Lesnar faces off with him. They have words. MVP backs Lashley off some as Rollins talks some trash. Theory leaps onto Lesnar’s back but Lesnar launches him with a big German, then another. MVP and Lashley exit the ring, as do the others. Theory is left alone with Lesnar now. Lesnar laughs at Lashley, then scoops Theory for a big F5 in the middle of the ring. Lashley raises the WWE Title at ringside while Lesnar’s music starts back up. Lesnar is all smiles as he looks on. Lesnar then takes Theory’s cell phone, picks him up off the mat and holds him up for a selfie. Lesnar continues staring Lashley down to end the segment.

