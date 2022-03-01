Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as the pyro goes off inside the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for another must see episode of The KO Show. Owens puts on an old cowboy hat to begin mocking Texas. Owens stops at the entrance-way and introduces his tag team partner, who he says will be his partner when they win the RAW Tag Team Titles next week, and then go on to defend at WrestleMania 38, but more important, this is his best friend… Seth Rollins. The music hits and out comes Rollins to join Owens. They head to the ring together.

Owens says they have a big night in store but first they rant about how they, as two of the biggest names in WWE, have been screwed on the Road to WrestleMania. Rollins says the WrestleMania Gods have given them one more chance and now they will win the RAW Tag Team Titles and take them into WrestleMania. They go on hyping WrestleMania and Owens takes some shots at Texas. Rollins introduces their guests – RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. The music hits and out comes Otis and Chad Gable.

The two teams take their seats and things are going OK until Rollins and Owens mention how they will win the titles next week. Gable gets some local heat and this leads to tension between the teams. Gable and Owens “shoosh!” each other and face off until Owens drops him with a Stunner in the middle of the ring. We go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

Back from the break and this non-title match is underway – RAW Tag Team Champions Otis and Chad Gable vs. Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Otis takes Owens to the corner and works him over. Owens fights out of the corner and they trade big strikes now. Otis levels Owens with a back elbow and then poses to the crowd for some boos.

Otis scoops Owens and slams him in the middle of the ring. Owns turns it around and hits a few sentons to keep Otis down. Rollins tags in and unloads with punches and strikes to send Otis in the corner. Otis dumps Rollins to the apron but Rollins jabs him. The referee is distracted while Gable interferes with Rollins from the floor. Otis takes advantage and knocks Rollins to the floor. Otis follows and beats Rollins around, driving him into the edge of the apron. Otis brings Rollins back in and stops a tag, then sends Rollins into the turnbuckles.

Gable tags in and Otis drops Rollins. Gable covers for 2. Gable goes to work on Rollins’ arm now. Gable with a snap suplex for 2. Otis comes right back in as fans chant for Rollins to make a comeback. Rollins fights up but Otis splashes him into the corner. Otis goes to the second rope but wastes some time and misses the Vader Bomb as Rollins moves.

Owens tags in, knocks Gable off the apron, then hits a big corner cannonball to Otis. Owens tosses Gable back to the floor and leaps off the apron, taking both champs down with one cannonball. Owens returns to the ring for a pop, then hits a big Frogsplash from the apron to Gable on the floor. Owens gets back up but Otis runs over him at ringside. We go back to commercial with Otis standing over Rollins.

Back from the break and Gable is going to work on Owens’ leg. Gable with a big German suplex. Owens finally nails an enziguri but they both go down. Rollins tags in and unloads on Gable. Rollins with a Slingblade. Rollins knocks Otis off the apron with a big elbow. Rollins sends Gable into the turnbuckle and then hits the top rope flying knee, then a Falcon Arrow. Gable kicks out just in time. Rollins stalls some but misses the rolling elbow. Owens saves Rollins with a superkick, then a neckbreaker over the knee for a close 2 count as Otis makes the save.

Otis sends Rollins flying across the ring to the floor. Otis blocks a Stunner from Owens, then nails a big splash in the corner. Otis goes to the second rope for the Vader Bomb and he hits it on Owens. Gable immediately follows up with a moonsault for the pin but Rollins slides in to break it up just in time. Otis gets sent into a ring post and he’s on the floor now as Rollins hits a suicide dive.

Owens and Gable go back & forth now. Gable with a big suplex. Gable drags Owens to the corner and climbs up for another moonsault but Owens moves and he lands on his feet. Rollins tags in and hits a Buckle Bomb on Gable. Owens immediately follows up with a Stunner, and Rollins follows up with the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens

– After the match, Rollins and Owens stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The announcers hype Rollins and Owens vs. RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy for the titles on next week’s show.

– We get a video package looking at how Omos has dominated. Omos is backstage now when Kevin Patrick approaches him, asking about tonight’s match with… Omos interrupts and yells that’s enough. He talks about everyone he’s dominated since WrestleMania last year and says tonight he goes up against the largest man he’s faced in the ring, T-BAR, and he will dominate him as well. Omos walks off.

Omos vs. T-BAR

We go back to the ring and out first comes Omos. He marches to the ring and steps over the top rope, then yells out and poses as we go back to commercial.

