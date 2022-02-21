The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

No matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s RAW but new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear for a follow-up on his title win at Elimination Chamber. Bobby Lashley is also advertised to appear, but WWE may keep him off to sell the concussion storyline from Elimination Chamber.

We noted before how Logan Paul is rumored to team with The Miz to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. The Miz is teasing a potential surprise for tonight’s RAW but there’s no word on if Paul will be there live.

It’s rumored that Randy Orton and Riddle will get their title shot from RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy tonight, but that has not been confirmed.

WWE is expected to pick up the WrestleMania 38 build now that Elimination Chamber has passed.

