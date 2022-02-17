Longtime commentator Carlos Cabrera is no longer with WWE.

As seen in the video below, Hugo Savinovich, Cabrera’s former colleague on the Spanish-language announce team, revealed that WWE released Cabrera from his contract on Wednesday. PWInsider has confirmed the departure.

There’s no word yet on why Cabrera was let go, but we will keep you updated.

Cabrera had been with WWE for just under 30 years, since 1993. He did play-by-play commentary for more than 25 different WrestleMania events, more than anyone else in WWE history.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]