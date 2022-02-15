Earlier today Cody Rhodes confirmed that he and Brandi Rhodes have officially left AEW.

Now, according to a report by Ariel Helwani, it has been revealed he is in talks with WWE. The former Intercontinental Champion has been speaking with the company, and a return could be taking place in the near future.

Cody Rhodes originally left WWE in 2016 after spending a decade working for Vince McMahon. His career began with Ohio Valley Wrestling, and he went on to thrive as part of the main roster. From teaming with Hardcore Holly to being a member of Legacy. Cody then went on to have singles success with a variety of gimmicks before working with Goldust. His career came to end while portraying the Stardust gimmick.

Following his time with WWE, Cody Rhodes worked on the independent scene and as part of Ring Of Honor. He was an integral part of the influential ALL IN show and a founding member of All Elite Wrestling. Cody worked as an in-ring talent as well as an Executive Vice President for the company.

During his time working for Tony Khan, Cody was able to become a record three-time TNT Champion. However, his contract expired with AEW at the end of December, and since then he has been working under a handshake agreement. While the American Nightmare appeared on AEW Dynamite several times, he and his wife have now officially left the company.

Both Cody and Tony Khan have released official statements on social media about the news. Both men thanked each other for their time working together, and were complimentary, with no bad blood appearing to be involved.

Earlier today it was reported on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, that there was talk backstage at Raw about Cody returning. This has now been further pushed by Helwani, as he was told that conversations have officially happened between the two parties.

Huge developing news in the world of pro wrestling: Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW, sources say. And I’m told Rhodes and WWE are in fact talking about him returning to the organization in the near future, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 15, 2022

