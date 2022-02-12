Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package of highlights showing what happened last week with Sonya Deville, Naomi, Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. We’re live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by RAW’s Corey Graves. Cole says Pat McAfee is away this week because he’s at the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI.

– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin introduces Sonya Deville. She’s wearing an arm sling. Deville addresses the unprovoked attack by Ronda Rousey from last week. She says people like Rousey and Naomi have no respect for authority. She doesn’t care if you’re Rousey, Naomi or anyone else on the roster, there will be consequences for your actions. Fans boo. Deville says she petitioned upper WWE management today for them to fine Rousey $100,000 and suspend her indefinitely, effective immediately.

Adam Pearce comes out and says he knows Deville isn’t checking her e-mail while she’s in the ring, but WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has responded to her petition. He ruled that Deville has been taking matters into her own hands and abusing her power, and he cannot stand an official that abuses their power, so the petition is declined. Deville also must face the consequences of her actions, and she cannot lay her hands on Naomi. If Deville disobeys Vince, her job will be in serious jeopardy.

Naomi comes out and taunts Deville for having “a new one ripped by her boss.” She also points out how Vince’s e-mail said nothing about Naomi being unable to put her hands on Deville. Naomi slaps Deville in the face. Sonya orders security to get Naomi out of the ring but Naomi taunts her.

– Cole and Graves hype tonight’s show. We see what happened between Los Lotharios and The New Day last week.

The New Day vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and out comes Big E and Kofi Kingston. Cole says King Xavier Woods is still recovering from an injury and will be back soon. Kofi and Big E were not introduced as The New Day. They pose in the corners as fans cheer and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for Monday’s RAW, and hype for Elimination Chamber. We go back to the ring and Kingston and Big E wait for their opponents. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Los Lotharios – Angel and Humberto. They say they are WWE’s most sensual lovers ever, but they’re also fierce competitors. They almost beat Big E and Kofi last week but this week there will be no almost, because they are Lethal Lovers. They head to the ring and Irvin also announces them as “Lethal Lovers, Los Lotharios.” They stop and pose on the entrance-way, then Irvin announces that it’s time for the Los Lotharios Kiss Cam. They stop and find a woman sitting at ringside, and they both kiss her on her cheeks.

Los Lotharios hit the ring and pose as we see their Kiss Cam graphic on the big screen. Big E starts off with Angel as fans chant for The New Day. Big E takes control early on with the side headlock to rally fans and get them to chant. Angel with a waistlock. Big E powers out and slams Angel for a 2 count. Kofi tags in for a double team but Angel kicks out at 2. Angel rocks Kofi with strikes, then mounts him from behind while talking some trash. Angel with crossface strikes. Humberto tags in to take over on Kofi.

Kofi trips Humberto on his face, then drags him to the edge of the apron and unloads with strikes. Big E tags in and hits the running splash on the apron. Angel comes in but gets sent over the top rope to the floor with Humberto. Big E launches Kofi out of the ring and onto both opponents for a big pop. Kofi returns to the ring to celebrate with Big E as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Humberto has control of Big E in the middle of the ring. We see how Big E took a big springboard kick to the face during the break. Angel drops Big E and dances over him, then snatches his pants off and drops them onto Big E. Angel runs the ropes but picks Big E up instead of dropping an elbow or anything, and then gets countered. Big E with a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Kofi and Humberto tag in. Kofi flies in off the top rope and then hits a big dropkick. Kofi with more offense as fans cheer him on. Angel runs in but Kofi sends him to the floor. Kofi with a Boom Drop to Humberto. Humberto ducks Trouble In Paradise and Kofi rolls him for a 2 count. Kofi comes right back with a big kick to drop Humberto. Big E tags back in for the Midnight Hour but Kofi has to leap off the apron and send Angel into the barrier instead. Humberto sends Big E to the corner and mounts him with right hands.

Kofi tags in and kicks Humberto in the head from the apron. Kofi flies off the top to knock Humberto off Big E’s shoulders for a close 2 count as Angel leaps in to break the pin up. Angel with a Backstabber to send Big E to the floor. Angel with a big moonsault from the top to the floor onto Big E. Humberto immediately hits a moonsault to Kofi in the ring but he kicks out just in time and Humberto can’t believe it. Humberto puts Kofi on his shoulders as Angel goes to the top. Kofi slides out and sends Humberto into Angel, knocking him to the mat. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to send Humberto out of the ring. Angel tangles with Kofi and gets the pin to win.

Winners: Los Lotharios

– After the match, Los Lotharios head up the ramp as the music hits and The New Day looks on from the ring.

– Megan Morant is backstage with The Viking Raiders. They start talking about momentum going into WWE Elimination Chamber but SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos attack them and beat them down. The Usos take Erik and Ivar’s Viking headgear and walk away with it.

– We see Roman Reigns backstage getting suited up for an interview. Paul Heyman is with him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive-sponsored replay looks at what happened last week with Paul Heyman explaining his actions from the Royal Rumble, and then WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg returning to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

– Michael Cole is backstage with Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns now. Cole brings up what WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg did in WCW. Reigns says if he were in WCW, everyone would be still winning because WCW would still be in business. Cole then asks about Goldberg being the champion twice before, including when he dominated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. Reigns laughs at Goldberg and Lesnar, and is tired of talking about Lesnar. Reigns says no one cares about Goldberg being a two-time Universal Champion because he’s here now and he’s the greatest Universal Champion of all-time, and if Goldberg came back here right now he’d get smacked in the face. Cole asks if there’s added pressure for the WWE Elimination Chamber match against Goldberg as it was nixed from WrestleMania two years ago. Reigns says not at all, because all the pressure is on Goldberg. He says Goldberg may have had a chance two years ago but now everything is different, the world has changed, Reigns is untouchable. Reigns is going to smash Goldberg, he says. He snaps his fingers and Heyman warns that what we’re about to hear is a spoiler, not a prediction. Reigns looks at the camera and says he’s going to “Goldberg,” Goldberg. That’s the end of the segment.

– Graves looks at recent happenings between Aliyah and Natalya.

Dungeon-Style Match: Aliyah vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out first comes Aliyah. This match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Aliyah hits the ring and poses on the ropes as we go back to commercial.

