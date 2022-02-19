Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA.

– The WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. Graves is replacing Pat McAfee again this week because McAfee was at the NFL Super Bowl last Friday when this episode was taped.

– We go right to the ring and Adam Pearce is out for a contract signing. He hypes Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair for Elimination Chamber. Out first comes Deville, who still has her arm in a sling. Flair is out next and they enter the ring together. Out next comes Naomi, followed by Ronda Rousey. They also head to the ring together as Flair and Deville look on.

Pearce speaks but Deville interrupts and says she knows how these contract signing works. She goes to sign and says maybe Pearce should explain it to Rousey and Naomi since they can’t follow rules. They both mock her and she says she doesn’t like them because they have no respect. Rousey and Naomi continue taunting Deville until Flair asks why they think this is so funny. Flair points to how she beat Naomi last week and how Rousey has never defeated her. They all argue until Rousey interrupts and tells Deville to sign the contract. Deville puts pen to paper, then Flair.

Deville gives Rousey and Naomi one last chance to back out of the match. Naomi threatens her again. Flair reveals that Deville has a new stipulation for the match. Deville explains how Rousey told the WWE camera man last week that she could easily beat Deville with one hand arm tied behind her back. Deville thought that was a badass idea, pure genius, so she talked to WWE higher-ups and it’s on the contract – Rousey will wrestle the match with one arm tied behind her back. Fans boo. Rousey smirks and signs the contract. Rousey says she will still tap dance on Deville’s forehead with no hands, but the match is tomorrow and tonight she has two hands. She tosses the contract at Flair, Flair goes for her but gets slammed face-first into the table. Rousey and Naomi then flip the table over on Flair and Deville. Naomi and Rousey stand tall together, taunting their opponents as Rousey’s music starts up.

– We see recent happenings in the Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet and Cesaro feud. Sheamus can’t believe how Holland still let Ricochet get the best of him, even after the broken nose. Sheamus says he’s never had an issue with taking care of Ricochet. Sheamus gets Holland hyped up and tells him to watch tonight as he takes Ricochet’s head off.

Sheamus vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Back to commercial.

