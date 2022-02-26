Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package showing recent happenings between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. We’re live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania as Pat McAfee welcomes us. He hypes tonight’s show and sends us to Michael Cole in the ring.

– Michael Cole is in the ring with a mic. He begins the introduction for Ronda Rousey and out she comes to a pop. Rousey slaps hands with fans at ringside on her way to the ring.

Cole asks Rousey why she decided to return at the WWE Royal Rumble after being gone for three years. She talks about breaking her hand in the WrestleMania 35 main event, rehabbing that and breaking her other hand, and then getting pregnant. She knew then that she wanted to return after giving birth and punch her ticket for her second WrestleMania main event, and she did it. Rousey brings up how her mother was the second woman to win a judo world championship, while she was a second mom, while she was studying for her PhD, and while she was an engineer. She wanted to set that same badass example for her daughter, so that’s why she’s back.

Cole brings up some of Rousey’s accomplishments, WWE and pre-WWE, and asks how winning The Rumble felt. Rousey doesn’t like to dwell on accomplishments as she’s already focused on what’s next, and she’s ready to tap out SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Cole brings up how she had one arm behind her back at WWE Elimination Chamber as she and Naomi defeated Flair and Sonya Deville. We see stills from the match and McAfee talks about how Flair focused on hurting Rousey in the match. The music interrupts before Rousey can speak and out comes Flair. She stops on the entrance-way and poses as the pyro goes off.

Flair takes the mic and speaks from the entrance-way, commenting on how much fun it was giving Rousey a little taste of a comeback last week. She comments on Rousey having one arm behind her back and says it won’t be like that at WrestleMania 38 because that night will be stupendous, and she plans on locking Rousey in the Figure Eight. Flair says for the first time in Rousey’s life, she will scream for mercy and tap out, which means Flair will remain the champion. Flair says the silver lining for Rousey is that she gets to go home and work on baby #2.

Still standing on the entrance-way, Flair laughs and Deville hits the ring from behind, taking Rousey down with a chop block. Deville talks some trash as Rousey slowly gets back up. Flair trips her from the floor, pulling her leg out. Flair slams Rousey’s leg around the ring post a few times while talking more trash. Deville talks more trash at Rousey as she struggles to get up. Rousey still takes Deville down with a throw, sending her to the floor retreating. Rousey stands tall as her music hits, yelling out and asking Deville if that’s all she’s got.

– We see Big E and Kofi Kingston riding an ATV backstage. They will face Los Lotharios next. Back to commercial.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]