– The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at Saturday’s Rumble Premium Live Event. We see how Brock Lesnar won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and then on RAW announced that he will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. We’re now live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline to mostly boos – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They all stop at the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. Heyman carries Reigns’ title in the air as the group marches to the ring now. We get a video package of highlights from Reigns’ DQ win over Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

