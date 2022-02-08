WWE will be recruiting talent at the Bout at the Ballpark event this weekend.

WWE announced today that they will be recruiting “Superstars of tomorrow” as they get a look at some of the best wrestlers in the world during the Bout at the Ballpark in Arlington, Texas on Saturday. The unique wrestling showcase will feature the top teams in NCAA and international competition.

Bout at the Ballpark will take place this Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, featuring dual matches between Oklahoma State University, the University of Iowa and the United States senior national team and a team of International All-Stars, plus a major women’s international freestyle dual meet, and a featured international Greco-Roman bout between the United States and Mongolia.

Bout at the Ballpark tickets start at $15 and can be found at this link. The event will stream live via FloWrestling.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]