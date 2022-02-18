WWE is working on the Peacock documentary about the controversial Teddy Hart after all.

It was reported earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Peacock was working on a documentary about Hart, and that this was not a WWE production. The original report noted that WWE was aware of the project, and that they have “kind of warned” people against participating in the documentary. One source claimed they were warned by two companies, including WWE, about the documentary being negative, but said they participated anyway.

In an update, The Observer has corrected their story to note that WWE and Blumhouse Media are working on the Hart documentary. It is being produced for Peacock. No other details were provided with the correction.

WWE is currently working with Blumhouse on their “The United States Of America Vs. Vince McMahon” scripted series. They previously worked together on the 2016 “Birth of the Dragon” Bruce Lee film, the 2016 “Sleight” superhero drama movie, and the 2013 “Oculus” horror film.

It was noted earlier how people interviewed for the Hart doc noted that the producers were digging deep into Hart’s past and there were a lot of questions about bad ex-relationships.

Hart was signed to a WWE developmental deal from 1998-2002, but was released due to alleged problems with his attitude. He was re-signed to a developmental deal in 2006, but released again in October 2007. Hart has worked for numerous companies, including ROH, MLW, TNA, AAA and MTV’s Wrestling Society X, among others. He has dealt with several legal problems over the years.

The Hart documentary is scheduled to premiere on Peacock this coming December, but that is a tentative date.

Stay tuned for more.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]