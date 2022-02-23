WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the early odds-on favorite to win the Champion vs. Champion Match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event, according to betting odds from BetOnline.

Lesnar is currently listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to defeat Reigns and become a double champion at the Showcase of Immortals.

In the other main event of the two-night show, Ronda Rousey (-200, 1/2) is favored to defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair is listed as a -140 (5/7) favorite to beat Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.

The Miz & Logan Paul are -200 (+150) favorites to beat The Mysterios in a Tag Team Match.

Only four matches have been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, which emanates from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. You can click here for our updated list of confirmed and rumored matches for the event.

Below are the updated odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Champion vs Champion

Brock Lesnar (c) -140 (5/7)

Roman Reigns (c) +100 (1/1)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair -140 (5/7)

Becky Lynch (c) +100 (1/1)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey -200 (1/2)

Charlotte Flair (c) +150 (3/1)

Tag Team Match

Logan Paul & The Miz -200 (1/2)

Dominik & Rey Mysterio +150 (3/2)

