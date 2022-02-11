The 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event has been officially announced.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island announced today that WrestleMania Backlash will be held on Sunday, May 8.

WrestleMania Backlash tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 18 at 10am ET. The Ticketmaster pre-sale will run from February 16-17.

As seen below, promotional material for WrestleMania Backlash features RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Lesnar and Rousey being featured is interesting as previously they were not listed for any events after WrestleMania 38. Lesnar is scheduled to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania, while Rousey is set to challenge Flair.

WWE previously announced that that a May 8 event in Providence would take place, but the event name had not been confirmed until now. This is the second straight year WWE has used the WrestleMania Backlash name for the post-WrestleMania show.

Below is the first poster for WrestleMania Backlash, along with WWE’s updated schedule of Premium Live Events for 2022:

* Saturday, February 19 – Elimination Chamber from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

* Late March/Early April – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from WrestleMania Weekend location to be announced

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

* Sunday, May 8 – WrestleMania Backlash from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

* Sunday, June 5 – Premium Live Event from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

* Saturday, July 2 – Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

* Sunday, September 4 – Premium Live Event from location to be announced

* October – Premium Live Event from location in Saudi Arabia to be announced

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

