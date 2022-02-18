2021 King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods, briefly joined the G4 gaming event during the AustinShow’s Name Your Price segment on February 17.

Woods has been out of action recently due to injury and hasn’t competed on WWE television since January 7. However, he gave indications during his appearance at G4 that he was on the mend. One particular topic that was discussed was The New Day members rating in the upcoming release of WWE 2K22. Woods has been given a rating of 86 but believes it should be much higher than that.

“I am an A+ student,” Woods explained. “I make the grade. I get the scholarships. This is what I do. So we did a ratings reveal for our new game WWE 2K22. It’s coming out very soon and we did a ratings reveal here, on the set, at G4. And your king, the king of wrestling, who’s beaten two world champions this past year, won the tag team titles, amongst other tons of things I’ve done. I’m rated an 86. It makes no sense. At least an 88. I should at least be an 88.”

Xavier Woods, using his King Woods character in the game, has the same rating in WWE 2K22 as fellow WWE Superstars The Miz (2022), Rey Mysterio (2008), Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. His New Day partners Big E & Kofi Kingston have a rating of 87 and 88, respectively, meaning he ranks the lowest of the trio.

WWE 2k22 is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2022, around the world. It will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game will be the first in-ring WWE release since WWE 2k20 in October 2019.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit G4 & AustinShow’s Name Your Price with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]