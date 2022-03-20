As seen in the tweets below, AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s AEW DARK: Elevation, premiering at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube.
Highlights include The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, & John Silver) vs. The Nightmare Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo). The Bunny and Emi Sakura will also compete against Ruby Soho and Anna Jay in another tag team bout.
You can see the full card below:
The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, & John Silver) vs. The Nightmare Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo)
The Bunny and Emi Sakura Vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay
Gunn Club vs. Aaron Mercer and Masada
Top Flight vs. Chaos Project
Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade
You can see the full announcements via Twitter below:
An all-new #AEWDarkElevation premieres TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB:
–#TheFactory v #DarkOrder
–#GunnClub v @RealAaronMercer/@OfficialMasada
–@TopFlight612 v #ChaosProject pic.twitter.com/nenF9usq3K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2022
An all-new #AEWDarkElevation premieres TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11:
–@AllieWrestling/@EmiSakura_gtmv v @realrubysoho/@annajay___
–@TheJuliaHart v @Skyebyee
–@NylaRoseBeast v @W18Robin pic.twitter.com/y7kqe7sBqR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 20, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]