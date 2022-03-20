As seen in the tweets below, AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s AEW DARK: Elevation, premiering at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube.

Highlights include The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, & John Silver) vs. The Nightmare Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo). The Bunny and Emi Sakura will also compete against Ruby Soho and Anna Jay in another tag team bout.

You can see the full card below:

The Dark Order (Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, & John Silver) vs. The Nightmare Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, & Aaron Solo)

The Bunny and Emi Sakura Vs. Ruby Soho and Anna Jay

Gunn Club vs. Aaron Mercer and Masada

Top Flight vs. Chaos Project

Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue

Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade

You can see the full announcements via Twitter below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]