It was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the annual AEW Awards will return to YouTube next Wednesday. The awards will take place at 7 p.m. EST, one hour before Dynamite goes live next week.
The nominees for this year can be seen below:
Wrestler of the Year
– Bryan Danielson
– Dr. Britt Baker
– Kenny Omega
– Hangman Adam Page
– Darby Allin
– Hikaru Shida
– Miro
Breakout Star Female
– Jade Cargill
– Jamie Hayter
– Tay Conti
– Kris Statlander
– Red Velvet
Breakout Star Male
– Dante Martin
– Jungle Boy
– Sammy Guevara
– Ricky Starks
– Hook
Best Moment on the Mic
– CM Punk returns
– Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
– MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
– Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro
Best Twitter Follow
– Nyla Rose
– Young Bucks
– MJF
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD
– Orange Cassidy
Biggest Beatdown
– Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
– Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
– The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
– Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
– Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Biggest Surprise
– Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
– Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
– The formation of the Pinnacle
– Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
– Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW
Biggest WTF Moment
– Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
– MJF’s Long Island homecoming
– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
– Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order
High Flyer
– Penta El Zero M
– Dante Martin
– Rey Fenix
– PAC
– Riho
Best AEW Fashion Moment
– Tay Conti at Full Gear
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
– Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
– Chris Jericho as Painmaker
– The Super Elite as the Tune Squad
Best Tag Team Brawl
– Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
– Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
– Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
– Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
Best Mic Duel
– MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
– The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
– Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
– The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert
Last year’s winners can be seen below:
Best Moment on the Mic
Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match (September 30, 2020)
Biggest Surprise
Winner: Sting’s AEW debut (December 2, 2020)
Breakout Star – Male
Winner: Darby Allin
Breakout star – Female
Winner: Hikaru Shida
Bigges Beatdown
Winner: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy (June 10, 2020)
High Flyer Award
Winner: Rey Fenix
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After
Winner: The Parking Lot Brawl – Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (September 16, 2020)
Biggest WTF Moment
Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Title and walks out of AEW (December 2, 2020)
LOL Award
Winner: The Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool (January 22, 2020)
Best Twitter Follow
Winner: Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
Winner: Stadium Stampede match – The Elite vs. Inner Circle (May 23, 2020)
