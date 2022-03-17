It was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the annual AEW Awards will return to YouTube next Wednesday. The awards will take place at 7 p.m. EST, one hour before Dynamite goes live next week.

The nominees for this year can be seen below:

Wrestler of the Year

– Bryan Danielson

– Dr. Britt Baker

– Kenny Omega

– Hangman Adam Page

– Darby Allin

– Hikaru Shida

– Miro

Breakout Star Female

– Jade Cargill

– Jamie Hayter

– Tay Conti

– Kris Statlander

– Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male

– Dante Martin

– Jungle Boy

– Sammy Guevara

– Ricky Starks

– Hook

Best Moment on the Mic

– CM Punk returns

– Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega

– Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh

– MJF thinks the Midwest is mid

– Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow

– Nyla Rose

– Young Bucks

– MJF

– Dr. Britt Baker DMD

– Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown

– Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip

– Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out

– The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts

– Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson

– Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise

– Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut

– Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man

– The formation of the Pinnacle

– Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley

– Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment

– Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe

– MJF’s Long Island homecoming

– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive

– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

– Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer

– Penta El Zero M

– Dante Martin

– Rey Fenix

– PAC

– Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment

– Tay Conti at Full Gear

– Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket

– Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress

– Chris Jericho as Painmaker

– The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl

– Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match

– Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

– Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0

– Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals

– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel

– MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve

– Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho

– The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay

– Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson

– The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

Last year’s winners can be seen below:

Best Moment on the Mic

Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match (September 30, 2020)

Biggest Surprise

Winner: Sting’s AEW debut (December 2, 2020)

Breakout Star – Male

Winner: Darby Allin

Breakout star – Female

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Bigges Beatdown

Winner: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy (June 10, 2020)

High Flyer Award

Winner: Rey Fenix

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

Winner: The Parking Lot Brawl – Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (September 16, 2020)

Biggest WTF Moment

Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Title and walks out of AEW (December 2, 2020)

LOL Award

Winner: The Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool (January 22, 2020)

Best Twitter Follow

Winner: Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

Winner: Stadium Stampede match – The Elite vs. Inner Circle (May 23, 2020)

