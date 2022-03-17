It was announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the annual AEW Awards will return to YouTube next Wednesday. The awards will take place at 7 p.m. EST, one hour before Dynamite goes live next week.

The nominees for this year can be seen below:

Wrestler of the Year
– Bryan Danielson
– Dr. Britt Baker
– Kenny Omega
– Hangman Adam Page
– Darby Allin
– Hikaru Shida
– Miro

Breakout Star Female
– Jade Cargill
– Jamie Hayter
– Tay Conti
– Kris Statlander
– Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male
– Dante Martin
– Jungle Boy
– Sammy Guevara
– Ricky Starks
– Hook

Best Moment on the Mic
– CM Punk returns
– Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
– MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
– Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow
– Nyla Rose
– Young Bucks
– MJF
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD
– Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown
– Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
– Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
– The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
– Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
– Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise
– Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
– Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
– The formation of the Pinnacle
– Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
– Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment
– Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
– MJF’s Long Island homecoming
– Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
– Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer
– Penta El Zero M
– Dante Martin
– Rey Fenix
– PAC
– Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment
– Tay Conti at Full Gear
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
– Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
– Chris Jericho as Painmaker
– The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl
– Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
– Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
– Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
– Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
– NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel
– MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
– Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
– The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
– Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
– The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

Last year’s winners can be seen below:

Best Moment on the Mic

Winner: Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match (September 30, 2020)

Biggest Surprise

Winner: Sting’s AEW debut (December 2, 2020)

Breakout Star – Male

Winner: Darby Allin

Breakout star – Female

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Bigges Beatdown

Winner: The Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy (June 10, 2020)

High Flyer Award

Winner: Rey Fenix

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After

Winner: The Parking Lot Brawl – Best Friends vs. Santana and Ortiz (September 16, 2020)

Biggest WTF Moment

Winner: Kenny Omega wins AEW World Title and walks out of AEW (December 2, 2020)

LOL Award

Winner: The Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool (January 22, 2020)

Best Twitter Follow

Winner: Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

Winner: Stadium Stampede match – The Elite vs. Inner Circle (May 23, 2020)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.
counter