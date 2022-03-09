The post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live tonight from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida with fallout from last Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by Sammy Guevara defending the TNT Title against Scorpio Sky. It’s also believed that MMA star Paige VanZant will sign with AEW on tonight’s show, or there will be some sort of angle with Dan Lambert, as AEW President Tony Khan agreed to give Scorpio this title shot after Lambert promised VanZant would sign with the company.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Fallout from Revolution

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky

