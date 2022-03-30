Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Tonight’s show will feature the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament with The Bunny taking on a mystery wrestler to be revealed on the show. That same mystery wrestler will be signed by the company tonight.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan noted on Twitter that he will be announcing matches for Dynamite throughout the day.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. mystery wrestler who will be signed by AEW on tonight’s show

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]