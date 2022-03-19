All Elite Wrestling for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office — the term “ShopAEW”.

You can see the full filing below:

Word Mark: SHOPAEW Goods and Services: IC 035. US 100 101 102. G & S: On-line retail store services featuring wrestling-themed merchandise and memorabilia. FIRST USE: 20200200. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20200200 Standard Characters ClaimedMark Drawing Code: (4) STANDARD CHARACTER MARK Serial Number: 97310897 Filing DateMarch 14, 2022: Current Basis: 1A Original Filing Basis:1A Owner:(APPLICANT) All Elite Wrestling, LLC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY DELAWARE 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive Jacksonville FLORIDA 32202 Attorney of Record: Bradley M. Stohry Prior Registrations: 6170081;6278650;6283776;AND OTHERS Type of Mark: SERVICE MARK Register: PRINCIPAL Live/Dead Indicator: LIVE

AEW announced their new online global shop in May, 2021 “We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie at the time, the Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW.

AEW has opened distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; Victoria, Australia; and Brisbane, Australia to help get a selection of over 400 different t-shirts out to its customers.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]