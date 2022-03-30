AEW Games is bringing the new “All Elite Arcade” series to their Twitch channel, the company announced Tuesday.

According to AEW Games’ Twitter handle, the new Twitch series will debut today, March 30, at 11 am EST.

The Young Bucks, Danhausen, Evil Uno, Adam Cole, and Brandon Cutler have been advertised for the series thus far. As of this writing, no other details have been shared about what content fans can expect.

Previously, Evil Uno and Cole have streamed together on the AEW Games Twitch channel.

As for AEW’s upcoming console videogame, Fightful Select recently reported that the game will feature a story mode, and that some of AEW’s wrestlers are giving input into the storylines. It was also noted that several members of the Yuke’s team that helped create popular RAW vs. SmackDown videogames are also a part of this story mode process.

A release date for the AEW console videogame has yet to be announced.

