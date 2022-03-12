Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show.

Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez

Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM ET.

