Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. (**SPOILERS** if you’re interested)

Four matches are announced for tonight’s show.

The Butcher vs. Darby Allin

Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King) vs. Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) & Fuego del Sol

Keith Lee vs. Max Caster

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins after the conclusion of tonight’s NCAA Tournament coverage on TNT.

As always, we invite you to share your thoughts in the comments below and share the link to this page on social media.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]