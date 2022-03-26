Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the at the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. Alan “5” Angels & 10

Nyla Rose in action

In addition, QT Marshall will present Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”.

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM Eastern.

