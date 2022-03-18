Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio is set to become one of the Spanish commentators for UFC, according to Lucha Libre Online.

The report noted that Del Rio will be on commentary for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, which will be headlined by the heavyweight clash between Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall. The event will be held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

It was noted that while Del Rio has inked a short-term deal with the MMA promotion, there is interest from both sides for a potential long-term partnership.

The report added that Del Rio will also be calling the action for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in the near future.

Del Rio is no stranger to the world of MMA. In 2019, he was involved in a highly-publicized catchweight fight against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz. Del Rio lost the bout via first round submission. Del Rio also fought several times for Pride Fighting Championships in the early 2000s, before switching to pro wrestling. In 2016, he was temporarily named the President of MMA promotion Combate Americas.

Last December, Alberto Del Rio was cleared of all kidnapping and sexual assault charges leveled against him by his ex-girlfriend. Since then, Del Rio has expressed his desire to return to WWE or join AEW. However, a report noted that WWE, Impact Wrestling, AEW and MLW have zero interest in signing Del Rio.

🚨🚨🚨¡ÚLTIMA HORA!🚨🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la @UFCEspanol este sábado pic.twitter.com/iKbzDctvB0 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts