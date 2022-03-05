Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Asuka took to social media earlier today and responded to a report that claimed she was medically cleared to compete in the ring again.

The report, as seen below, stated, “Great news! WWE has medically cleared Asuka to return to the ring. She’s expected to make her return shortly, but it’s unknown at this time if she’ll be a part of WrestleMania 38. If not a return on RAW after the biggest show of the year seems likely.”

To which Asuka replied, “Am I medically cleared? [thinking face emoji].”

A fan online had read the rumor that she was set to return by being medically cleared, so when he asked if it’s true, Asuka made it clear, “Not yet [sad face emoji].”

She lastly made a post that read, “Let me know the percentage of news rumors that are correct.”

A recent report from PWInsider noted that WWE officials are hoping that Asuka will return from shoulder surgery by the end of the month. While that is the current goal, that timeframe is not 100% as everything depends on when she will be medically cleared and written back into the storylines.

Asuka has not appeared on WWE TV since Money In the Bank 2021 back in July. She’s dealt with the injury since then, but there hasn’t been much said about her status or return, despite numerous inquiries.

You can see the tweets from Asuka below:

