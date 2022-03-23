Austin Theory is relishing the opportunity to share some screentime with Vince McMahon. Segments with McMahon and Theory have been a regular part of RAW since McMahon returned to WWE television late last year.

Theory admits he was surprised when he learned he’d be working alongside the WWE Chairman.

“I showed up to RAW and I found out I was working with Mr. McMahon that day,” Theory recalled in an interview with TalkSport. “And I was like ‘OK, is this a thing, do we just prank people? Like, yeah OK, I’m working with Vince McMahon [sarcastically].’

“And then, sure enough, there’s his office, some cameras and there I am sitting there and the next thing I know, I’m getting slapped by Vince McMahon!” Theory continued. “Off we go to WrestleMania. It’s been a wild ride and I’ve definitely learned some good things from Mr. McMahon. Just constantly having that aggressive respect, that’s something I pick up from him.

Vince McMahon slapped Austin Theory in one of their initial segments on the November 29, 2021 episode of RAW. Theory said he had no idea the slap was coming.

“I did not know the slap was coming [laughs]. I”m just like, ‘Alright, have a good day’ and BOOM! ‘Oh, my God. Woah. Alright, OK.’”

Austin Theory’s on-screen relationship with Vince McMahon has led to Theory having a match against Pat McAfee on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. Theory says the segments with McMahon are providing him with opportunities to learn and share his own ideas for his character.

“It’s definitely great for me because Mr. McMahon wants that relationship with anybody that he uses on his show,” Theory explained. “I think it is intimidating sometimes to know he has this whole company and show to run, he’s in his office and he’s busy and going to him with ideas. But, it takes a lot of pressure off when you do segments with him and you can joke around with him. If you have a serious idea, he’s already right there. It’s one of those things, like anything, you just got to go and get it.”

