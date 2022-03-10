On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE wants Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 38.

The upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw being in Jacksonville, and this is the date the company wanted him for. He had things set up in regards to WrestleMania, but it was taken off the boards recently.

The talks are still ongoing between WWE and Cody Rhodes. However, it remains to be seen whether to not anything happens, with Monday being seen as a key date. Since he left AEW, the American Nightmare has been linked with a return to the company, but it is unknown if that will happen.

Rhodes last wrestled on the January 26th episode of Dynamite, losing the TNT title to Sammy Guevara. Following the match, Rhodes addressed his status with the company.

“There’s so many elephants in the room,” Rhodes admitted. “I’m working here without a contract. I’m not even on payroll anymore. I’m working here on a handshake deal, that is 100% legitimate.

“But I can tell you this, I’ve never felt more at home than under those lights, wrestling for the TNT Title, a title that will never, ever be secondary because of matches like that.”

