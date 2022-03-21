Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was a big part of the recent DDT and AEW partnership, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that he is friends with people within the organization, and the deal does include Tokyo Joshi Pro, which will allow more talent to work together.

Omega has publicly commented on the news via his Twitter account, pushing how pleased he is about the deal. He wrote:

“DDT, (which includes me), has been the best-kept secret in wrestling for over a decade. It only took 2 of us together to change the entire wrestling landscape from 2010 – now. The next generation is looking to leave an impact. Be ready.”

Of course, Kenny Omega has a long history with the company, as that was where he began to break out as a wrestler. It was within DDT that he and Kota Ibushi formed the Golden Lovers tag team. Omega has held both tag team and singles titles with the company.

Christopher Daniels was the one to officially break the news during DDT’s 25th-anniversary show. He appeared, giving a video message to the fans.

“I’d like to say congratulations to DDT for their 25th anniversary, and I’d like to also announce that AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to the United States of America,” Christopher Daniels, AEW’s VP of Talent Relations said. “And I for one am looking forward to introducing the top talent from DDT to the American wrestling fan base.”

This is just the latest example of Tony Khan being willing to work with other promotions. Obviously, with the recent news that he has purchased Ring Of Honor, talent will be used within that promotion but AEW also have had working relationships with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and NWA.

DDT, (which includes me), has been the best kept secret in wrestling for over a decade. It only took 2 of us together to change the entire wrestling landscape from 2010- now. The next generation is looking to leave an impact. Be ready. https://t.co/dkiyGbudJ8 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 21, 2022

🎉Announcement! 🎉 AEW's VP of Talent Relations Christopher Daniels has a message! @facdaniels AEW and DDT have come to an agreement to bring DDT’s wrestlers to USA and he can't wait to show the American audience the best of DDT!#JudgementDDT#ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/BZTYabAWNv — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) March 20, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]