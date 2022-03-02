Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge are officially being booked as heels on the RAW brand moving forward.

As noted, Monday’s RAW saw Finn Balor defeat Priest to capture the WWE United States Title. Priest then attacked Balor after the match. RAW then closed with AJ Styles accepting Edge’s challenge for WrestleMania 38. The show ended with Edge taking AJ out with a low blow kick, then destroying him with steel chair shots.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Edge and Priest are both now officially listed as heels on the internal RAW roster following their back-to-back turns on RAW. It was clear that they turned on RAW, but now WWE will be booking both Superstars as heels through WrestleMania 38 Season.

Edge vs. Styles has been confirmed for WrestleMania, but there’s no word yet on what Priest will be doing on The Grandest Stage of Them All, or if he will get a rematch from Balor.

Priest and Edge have not publicly commented on their heels turns as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. For those who missed RAW, below are clips from the segments with Edge and Priest:

