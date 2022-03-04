Bayley has reacted to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon referring to Michael Cole as “a horrible human being” during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday.

As seen below, Bayley re-tweeted a video clip of McMahon talking about Cole, along with the following caption:

I’VE BEEN TELLING Y’ALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bayley and Cole have exchanged a lot of friendly banter over the years, both on and off screen. At the 2021 Royal Rumble, Bayley went as far as getting Cole’s name shaved into the back of her head. Later that year, Bayley even challenged Cole to a match at the Elimination Chamber event.

Appearing on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast last year, Bayley would explain the source of her disdain for Cole.

“He’s so annoying, just look at him [laughs],” Bayley said. “No, you just look at his face. It was just from the whole pandemic era, where we had no crowd. Nobody to play off of. The only type of reaction or any words or anything I heard was [Corey] Graves and Michael Cole to my right. Every time I’m in the ring, every time I’m doing a promo I can hear them frickin’ breathing. You know, that’s how quiet it was.

“So I just started picking on him or talking back and people seemed to like it. I was like alright we’ve gotta do something here because it’s so hard to watch without fan interaction. So I had to give them something and they’re the only ones out there and it just became so fun.”

As reported earlier, Bayley is expected to return to WWE TV after WrestleMania 38. She has been on the shelf since tearing her ACL last July.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]