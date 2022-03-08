RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is reportedly suffering from a legitimate injury.

As noted, Lynch took to Instagram this evening and announced that she would miss RAW due to Bianca Belair damaging her voice box during the main event of Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, which saw Lynch retain her title over Belair and Rhea Ripley. She posted a photo from what appeared to be a hospital room, but did not elaborate.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Lynch is legitimately hurt, and is expected to be out of action for around two weeks.

As long as Lynch is back in the expected timeframe, she will be able to make her WrestleMania 38 match with Belair, which takes place during Night One of the big event on Saturday, April 2.

While Lynch stated that she would not be at RAW tonight, she is currently backstage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. There is no word yet on if the “fracture” of the voice box is legitimate, or just a storyline excuse for another issue.

There is no word on what led to Lynch’s injury or what the real issue is, but a correspondent at Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown noted that Lynch seemed fine, but Ripley and Belair did work most of the match.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch’s condition. For those who missed it, you can see her Instagram post below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]