During the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, he spoke about the current injury reports surrounding Becky Lynch.

The Raw Women’s Champion was not at the show on Monday due to suffering an injury to her throat. Lynch is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair on the Saturday night of the Grandest Stage Of Them All. While she is reportedly expected back soon, Booker addressed what the company could do if she missed WrestleMania.

“I don’t know, I don’t think she should vacate the championship or anything like that,” Booker stated. “I am really not sure what we would do in that situation right there. Maybe an immediate shot upon return, something like that? I am sure it’s going to throw a monkey wrench in everything as far as WrestleMania, if that was to happen. Let’s hope that’s not the case, so I am not sure.”

Should Lynch be unable to compete at the show, Booker T believes that a surprise appearance could help.

“How do you replace that match? How do you fix that? I don’t think there’s a whole lot of ways you can fix that,” Booker claimed. “Unless a Bayley came back as a surprise unexpected entry to step into that spot. Something like that is the only thing that I really think would pop the crowd enough to where they will kind of forget about that Becky Lynch not being there for a moment. That’s just my opinion.”

