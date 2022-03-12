During the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Tony Khan now owning Ring Of Honor.

The AEW President recently revealed that he plans to personally book the promotion in the future. While it is unclear what this will entail at the moment, Khan wants to be hands-on with his new company.

“Well, I don’t understand the idea of Tony Khan saying he’s going to book the shows at ROH,” Booker T said. “Because you’ve already got a company over here. Why would you want to do something like that, first of all? There again, it’s just going to be us doing shows. Why do something like that when you’ve got a company over here that does shows? I don’t get it, I don’t understand it. But maybe here in the future, we will all know exactly what the hell is going on.”

Booker T then went on to discuss the situation in more detail. The WWE Hall of Famer says the hardest part of making shows is creating a roster filled with talent.

“With wrestling, there again, when I have just about every wrestler under my banner out there on my programming, which is AEW, why would I try to fuel another roster? That’s what I am talking about,” he said. “That part right there is the hardest part, I think, in wrestling, creating the show through and having really, really good wrestlers on the show. When you’ve got them all, what are you going to get them? That’s the question. I am just trying to figure this thing out.”

