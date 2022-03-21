WWE announced a new match for this week’s NXT 2.0. The match is Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode.

You can see the full description for the match below:

Before Bron Breakker can get his hands on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, he’ll have to go through his Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode. Roode has been a consistent thorn in Breakker’s side, interfering in the Triple Threat Match to cost Breakker his title. When Breakker confronted The Showoff to get his rematch, Roode stepped between the two rivals only to be dropped by a swift right hand from the former champion. Can Roode make the young Superstar pay for his strike to the chin, or will Breakker send a pointed message to NXT Champion Ziggler ahead of their showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Below is the updated lineup for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0:

* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode

* Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray in the finals of the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

* The Creed Brothers vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong in a Stand & Deliver North American Championship qualifying match

* A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller in a Stand & Deliver North American Championship qualifying match

