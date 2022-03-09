Sami Zayn is in a high-profile storyline leading to a match against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 and AEW’s Bryan Danielson sees Zayn seizing the opportunity to prove himself as more than a quality technician in the ring.

“So, from a performer aspect, everything’s interesting, right?” Danielson told Metro in the United Kingdom. “I obviously don’t wanna speak for him but I think the interesting thing is to create any sort of depth.”

Zayn has transformed his character on WWE’s main roster over recent years. He arrived from NXT as a scrappy underdog hero and now, Zayn is playing a paranoid villain. Danielson sees similarities between Zayn’s journey in WWE and his own.

“Anything – whether it’s funny, like the Team Hell No stuff – We were able to create an interesting level of depth, at least to me,” Bryan Danielson explained. “‘What are these two characters’ relationships?’ And the relationship evolves and all of that stuff.”

Zayn is currently a featured star on SmackDown interacting with Knoxville, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and others over recent months.

“I think Sami, when he and I have talked about, he likes things that he can really sink his teeth into.”

Zayn has proven he can still perform in the ring when the time comes. His Intercontinental Championship match against Ricochet on last Friday’s SmackDown received positive reviews and Danielson feels Zayn is excelling because he’s enjoying his storylines.

“Whether that’s a proverbial five-star match or whether that’s being a conspiracy theorist, he just wants something to sink his teeth into, almost like an actor assuming different roles,” Danielson said. “So, yeah, part of that is also appealing to me as far as the idea of, just give me something I can really pursue and love.”

Sami Zayn is scheduled to face Johnny Knoxville on Night 2 of WrestleMania on Sunday, April 3.

