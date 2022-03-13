AEW’s Bryan Danielson is widely recognized as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world, but he had a lot to prove before he became a main event star in WWE.

Bryan Danielson feels that a turning point for him in WWE came when he formed the tag team Team Hell No with Kane. Danielson was already a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE before the two were brought together. But he says the tag team allowed him to show a different side of himself.

“I think that period was actually the making of Daniel Bryan, as far as a WrestleMania main-eventer,” Danielson told Metro in the United Kingdom. “That period was perfect for me because it gave me a chance to show some character and be entertaining, all that kind of stuff. But then we would go in the ring against The Shield, it would allow me to highlight some of my strengths in those tag matches, just being a ball of fire and then burn to the ground essentially.”

Bryan Danielson and Kane were part of several memorable matches involving The Shield – Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in AEW), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. That included the group’s first match on WWE’s main roster at the TLC pay-per-view in 2012. Danielson remembers the unique energy The Shield brought to their matches.

‘Those guys were great at being aggressive and mean, and really giving it to you, which makes the fans sympathize with you,” Danielson recalled. “And those three guys specifically were perfect.”

Team Hell No won the WWE Tag Team Championship in September 2012. They held the titles for 245 days before they lost them to Reigns and Rollins. Team Hell No dissolved amicably a short time later.

Bryan Danielson and Kane would later feud over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. They made peace years later and reunite for one last, brief run as a tag team in WWE.

