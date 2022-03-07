AEW star CM Punk believes WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart should have been the one making millions of dollars going to Saudi Arabia instead of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

Speaking to reporters at the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, an emotional Punk broke down into tears while discussing The Hitman.

“I love Bret Hart,” Punk said. “His career was cut short [by Goldberg], and it’s a god damn tragedy because there are people who go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars… that should have been Bret.”

The topic of Hart came up when Punk revealed a story of a young AEW wrestler making him cry at Sunday’s pay-per-view event.

“I’m sick of crying,” an emotional CM Punk said. “Today has been brutal. First time I cried today was when they showed me my ring jacket, which had a sillohoute of Larry [Punk’s dog]. Then, after my match [with MJF], someone came over to me and said, ‘I got into wrestling because of you, I saw Straight Edge Society and was blown away. I went to WrestleMania to watch yourself and Rey Mysterio.’ That made me cry.”

Punk added he would give up his career “in a heartbeat” to Hart.

“I just feel super fortunate and grateful that I got a second chance,” Punk admitted. “I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret. But I’m going to just enjoy this. I just love that mother f—er so much. He’s the greatest of all time.”

Ahead of his Dog Collar Match against MJF, Punk turned back the clock by stepping out to his ROH entrance, less than a week after the news of AEW purchasing ROH.

“It was important [to do that],” Punk said. “I loved ROH so much. I can’t explain how happy I am that my footage is in good hands. I literally feel like my baby is in someone else’s hands, who I know will raise the child right. It won’t get made into a tab on some sh—y app that is hard to navigate, and the boys don’t get paid anything off it.

“When it comes to paying homage to myself [with the ROH entrance]…obviously I love professional wrestling very much. To come back and still be able to do this. It’s not just about coming back and doing whatever the f–k you want, it’s doing whatever and being cocky enough to know that your way is heard. To have somebody [like Tony] that listens to you, can take an idea and make it even better. Just to have an open dialogue with everyone in the locker room, it’s just so great that you don’t have to beat your head against the wall. I don’t have to tell someone their ideas are sh**y, and they have no idea what they’re doing. Everything is so great!”

You can see the full video of the AEW Revolution media scrum below. CM Punk joins the press conference at the 27-minute mark.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]