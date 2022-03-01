During the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette, actor Martin Kove joined the show to talk about his experience on AEW Dynamite alongside Dr.Britt Baker. The Cobra Kai star served as a “sensei” for the AEW Women’s Champion and talked about how his appearance with the champ came together.

“We did an autograph show months ago and my connection agent introduced us and she was a great chick, she latched on, big Cobra Kai fan,” Kove said. “She knew all the episodes and everything and she said to me ‘Can you do this little promo for me?’ I said ‘What is your background?’ and she says ‘I’m a dentist.’ All the things you would not think of a wrestler.

“She said ‘Would you do this promo for me and just come and say something that’s very endearing to me as the character John Kreese.’ It was soft-spoken and loving and she got an enormous amount of social media on it, she called me a couple of times to do another one and I couldn’t. Then this time, we were in Nashville and she wasn’t wrestling but she was buying into a wrestler that was supposed to win and didn’t. I come in and give her some advice.”

Continuing to talk about professional wrestling, Martin Kove said his recent experiences changed his view from when he was a kid watching wrestling. “John Kreese” also detailed an experience he had with Hulk Hogan back in the day while they were filming movies together.

“The first thing that comes to me is the devotion that these people have,” Kove said. “Then you go to the athleticism part of maintaining your muscles in your shoulders and your back can maintain those hits. They all look good but they need the armor to protect themselves. I did two movies of the week with Hulk Hogan and it was 1998 and he said ‘Marty, I’m going to take you to see this,’ I was sitting up in the bleachers and there was screaming 12-year-olds, 10-year-olds ‘Kill him!’ I said oh my god, where are these kids from?

“To me, it’s a massive education of what I originally thought back to when I was a kid and watched Haystacks Calhoun who was on channel 11 and 5 in Brooklyn. There was a couple of these characters that were crazy and it was a different world. But now, these characters are almost like Baseball players, they really take care of their bodies and are concerned about going up the ladder rather than just staying on the ladder.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Sessions with Renee Paquette with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]