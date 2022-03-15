David Arquette says he wanted to help Cody Rhodes land a role in the latest installment in the Scream movie franchise.

“I was talking to Cody Rhodes about trying to have him in the film and it was right as all the AEW stuff was coming together,” Arquette told Insight with Chris Van Vliet.

Arquette says he was interested in having a match in AEW while he was working on his 2020 documentary You Cannot Kill David Arquette but despite Arquette’s interest, a match in AEW never happened. Looking back, he thinks forces inside the TNT network prevented it from happening.

“That’s one thing that was a little upsetting, especially with AEW, because they had all the guys that are in AEW in the movie and I wanted to go and like, just do a match or something at the, you know, to promote the movie,” Arquette recalled. “They’re like, ‘Nuh-uh’. I think it was TNT though and they were like, try to charge me to wrestle. I was like, ‘Oh’.”

David Arquette is a former WCW Champion, infamously winning the title in 2000. Knowing the long history Dusty Rhodes had with WCW, Arquette felt his own history could have formed the foundation for a memorable feud with Dusty’s son, Cody.

“I thought it would be so funny,” Arquette explained. “Like, ‘You disrespected the belt that my dad had and I’m gonna pay you back.’ That was sort of my pitch to him. But it was all during the beginning of that, but we started that documentary way before then – this whole explosion of wrestling. So as much as people are leaving, I still think Hollywood doesn’t take wrestling as seriously as they should. I mean, knowing and seeing what The Rock could do with his career and everything, the fanbase is so like, like amazing.”

