Former WWE Superstar David Otunga is auctioning off Jennifer Hudson’s engagement ring. The celebrity couple broke up in 2017, which became a very public situation. However, because they were never officially married, by law, David Otunga was able to get the ring back.

The former Nexus original is using IDoNowIDont.com to sell the ring, where it is currently being valued at a whopping $45,000.00. TMZ reports that David Otunga is planning on giving a portion of any proceeds made to a fathers’ rights organization. The pair had a difficult custody battle over their child, but that has since been resolved.

The ring itself is GIA certified and comes with the official certification that it belonged to Hudson. She wore it during some major moments within her personal career, including when she was a Grammy in 2009. This was an award presented to her by Whitney Houston. It is also a size seven diamond.

David Otunga had proposed to Hudson seven months after they were together. They originally got engaged to be married back in 2008, and stayed together until 2017. The couple had their one and only child in 2009.

During his WWE career, David Otunga took on a variety of roles, both in and out of the ring. Originally being part of the first-ever season of NXT, in its game show format, he then debuted on the main roster with Nexus. Throughout his wrestling career, Otunga won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice. Once with John Cena, and another time alongside Michael McGillicutty.

After transitioning out of the ring, David Otunga began working as a legal advisor to the talent on camera. This was something he did during John Laurinaitis‘ stint on-screen. He then moved on to become a commentator for the company on Monday Night Raw, while also stepping into the world of acting.

Otunga has also been used as a pre-show panelist by WWE.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]