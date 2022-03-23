Drew McIntyre continues to praise his WrestleMania 38 opponent Happy Baron Corbin when responding to criticism from fans.

We noted before how Corbin recently responded to negative fan feedback on WWE announcing his singles match with Corbin at WrestleMania. In an update, McIntyre just spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and said he’s very excited about facing Corbin on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I’m very excited about it, personally. I’ve seen some of the comments when the match was made, the internet can be very harsh place,” McIntyre said. “I appreciate all my fans around the world, their reaction is, ‘Drew’s not wrestling for the title? He won the title from Brock two years along, he fought for the title last year, this year he’s fighting Corbin?!’

“I understand that and I appreciate that, but the way I see it is, aside from his obvious talent in the ring – anyone who says he’s not talented in-ring is lying to themselves.”

McIntyre commented on how he sees Corbin as a true bad guy in the storylines.

“We actually have a genuine hated bad guy that everyone genuinely dislikes. If people online are saying, ‘This guy’s such a good bad guy, he really entertains me’, that’s not a good bad guy,” Drew laughed. He continued, “A true bad guy is somebody you literally despise and want to see get their butt kicked! That’s what we’ve got right now, and that’s what I’ve got in my story with Corbin.”

McIntyre has been feuding with Corbin and Madcap Moss for several months now. He pointed to the longevity in their storyline, and how he and Corbin have been able to buck the trend with their storyline, to let things develop at a different pace.

“In this day and age, to get a significant feud for any period of time is almost impossible! People’s attention spans are shorter, keeping them interested is harder these days,” McIntyre said. “You’ve got the television show, social media content, there’s so much coming at you at once, it gets very old quick!

“Especially when I was champion, it would be a match to set up a match to set up a tag match to finally pay it off with another match, and perhaps another match. Before you know it, we’ve had 10 matches.”

Regarding the match at Night One of WrestleMania 38, McIntyre said he has high hopes for the in-ring action, and he wants ot reach a point where fans don’t doubt his own abilities, even if they don’t necessarily like his opponents.

“My goal in the future is to make sure that prior to the match people are like, ‘This is gonna be good!’ Rather than afterwards saying it was amazing! That’s the goal in the future – remember when you’re insulting my match, you’re insulting me as well,” he said. “On the biggest stage of all, everybody will come away from it saying, ‘Wow, that match!’

“I guess it’ll surprise a lot of people online, but those who know will not be surprised because he’s a hell of an athlete. I’m comfortable with what I do. It’s the oldest story in WWE wrestling wrestling in general – two big, athletic heavyweights going at it.”

