The Dude Perfect crew is set to reveal the WrestleMania 38 set.

WWE announced this week that the sports/comedy/trick shots group is set to reveal the WrestleMania 38 set from inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. WWE did not announce when the reveal would take place, but the reveal video is usually released the night before WrestleMania.

Dude Perfect is made up of former college roommates from Texas A&M University – Cody Jones, twins Coby and Cory Cotton, Tyler Toney, and Garrett Hilbert. They are the second most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube with almost 58 million subscribers and over 14 billion views. They launched in 2009 and have expanded into touring, gaming and other areas over the years.

As seen in the video below, Big E appeared with Dude Perfect earlier this week for Games With Consequences to promote the new WWE 2K22 video game. That’s where the invite given for the WrestleMania 38 set reveal.

To celebrate the launch of WWE 2K22 today, we brought in our buddy Big E to take Games With Consequences to another level 😳 🚨 ⬇️

We're giving away 10 free game codes over on our Instagram. Check it out!@WWEBigE @WWE @WWEgames

#WrestleMania #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/RokYpl5BpQ — Dude Perfect (@DudePerfect) March 11, 2022

