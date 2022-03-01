EC3 has announced the “Rant Room” for VIP ticket-holders at his upcoming Control Your Narrative live events.

As we’ve noted, EC3 is partnering with Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) and Killer Kross to launch their new Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion. The promotion claims to have a TV deal that will be announced imminently. They will run Orlando on Saturday, March 5, and Dallas on Thursday, March 31. The Dallas show will be a TV taping with Kross’ debut and an announcement with details on the future of CYN. You can click here, here and here for our recent reports on CYN expanding.

In an update, EC3 took to Twitter this week to announce that General Admission has sold out for the CYN Live show in Orlando that is scheduled for this Saturday. However, there are still limited $99 VIP tickets available at this link.

EC3 noted that the VIP tickets for Saturday include a personal meet & greet with the CYN crew, priority placement in the crowd, free merchandise and more, plus entry into the Control Your Narrative Rant Room.

The CYN Rant Room is a new feature for fans, where they can yell at their least favorite wrestler.

“In the #RANTROOM you have 3 minutes to yell and scream and berate your least favorite wrestler with ZERO CONSEQUENCES. They will sit there and take it! Lose the keyboard and LET IT RIP!,” EC3 wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “In my quest for wrestlers AND fans to have the FREEDOM to speak their truth the CYN #RantRoom is a tool for the development of opinionated people to have the #COURAGE to say what they feel to someone’s face. Join us 3-5-22 as a VIP and #ControlYourNarrative”

EC3 later told a fan on Twitter that you will be able to request the entire roster for your Rant Room experience.

There are still $25 Standing Room General Admission tickets left for the Dallas show, plus $50 T3 Rows 2-4 seats, $100 T2 Front Row seats, and $125 T1 Stage VIP seats. You can find details on the Dallas tickets at this link.

On a related note, CYN has announced the following matches for Saturday’s show in Orlando:

* Austin Aries vs. Josh Woods

* Damo (fka Killian Dain) vs. Jamie Stanley

* Titan (Adam Scherr) and EC3 vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

Stay tuned for more on EC3 and CYN. You can see the related tweets on the Rant Room below:

Plus (Just Added as I typed this) VIPs get entry into the #ControlYourNarrative #RANTROOM! In the #RANTROOM you have 3 minutes to yell and scream and berate your least favorite wrestler with ZERO CONSEQUENCES. They will sit there and take it! Lose the keyboard and LET IT RIP! — ecIII (@therealec3) February 28, 2022

In my quest for wrestlers AND fans to have the FREEDOM to speak their truth the CYN #RantRoom is a tool for the development of opinionated people to have the #COURAGE to say what they feel to someone’s face. Join us 3-5-22 as a VIP and #ControlYourNarrative pic.twitter.com/8w3CPN7zku — ecIII (@therealec3) February 28, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ec3 (@therealec3)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]