The line-up for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match has been finalized for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Revolution go-home edition of AEW Rampage saw Christian Cage defeat Ethan Page in the final Face of The Revolution qualifier. Cage joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Orange Cassidy as confirmed participants in the six-man match.

The winner of the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match will become the new #1 contender to AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. As noted before at this link, AEW President Tony Khan has announced Scorpio Sky vs. Guevara for Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite, with the winner going on to defend against the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match winner on March 16 during the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. The show will begin at 7pm ET with The Buy-In pre-show, and then the main card will start at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage

Winner will challenge for the AEW TNT Title at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook vs. QT Marshall

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro) and Erick Redbeard

