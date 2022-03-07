During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, the brand new United States Champion Finn Balor joined the show to talk about the struggles he’s dealt with as a WWE superstar not being able to see his family who lives in Ireland. The former NXT Champion went in-depth on how much he struggles with not being able to see his family, and talked about the conversations he always has in his head about whether or not his WWE career is worth it given all he has to sacrifice.

“In life, any time someone doubts you, you want to prove them wrong,” Balor said. “And you want to show them that they’re wrong and I am right. I am this good, I am able to do that, and I can succeed. No matter how much success I’ve had, whether it’s in the ring or outside of the ring, some people still doubt it, some people still question it or don’t fully buy into it. I haven’t fully psycho-analyzed myself but I’m sure that’s a part of the driving factor. That wanting to prove to people that I can do it — I think if you lose that feeling, why else would you be doing it? For money?

“I’ll be honest, the money is not that good for the amount of pain we go through and being away from my family for 20 years. I wrestle with myself the whole time as to, like, hey, is this money worth being away from Ireland for 20 years? In 10 years time, when my family, people start to pass, my friends move on, is the money going to be worth the sacrifice that I’ve given up? Not the physical sacrifice, the sacrifice of being away from your loved ones for literally 20 years. Just having phone call relationships with people or text relationships with people that you grew up with or you love.

“I don’t have any kids but I’ve got 12 nieces and nephews, and I love them but they know me as Finn Balor, they don’t know me as Fergal, their uncle, the real person. They just know their uncle on TV. I wrestle with these things all the time, is the money worth the sacrifice? Not the physical sacrifice, the living sacrifice.”

Since defeating Damien Priest for the United States Championship on this past Monday’s RAW, the rematch between the two has already been announced for WWE’s live event this Saturday at Madison Square Garden. It’s unclear what the plans for Balor will be at WrestleMania 38 as of now, but with Priest attacking Balor post-match and turning heel, it seems the feud will continue at least in the short term.

Continuing to speak about the sacrifices he’s made for his WWE career, Finn Balor revealed how much longer he thinks he has as a WWE superstar.

“Hopefully, I’ve got another 5-6-7 years left in the ring,” Balor said. “And then I’ll still hopefully have another 30 years to do other things.”

