WWE United States Champion Finn Balor was away from the company earlier this year due to Visa issues, but those issues have been resolved and he is good to go for the next decade.

Balor took time away from WWE from January 17 through February 21, causing him to miss the Royal Rumble. There was a lot of speculation on Balor’s status, but he recently spoke with BT Sport and revealed that he had to take time off to go back to Ireland and fix his Visa.

“I didn’t want to take any time off,” Balor said. “I didn’t want to miss any shows. I didn’t need any time off. I wasn’t injured. I didn’t need a rest. Legally, my Visa needed to be renewed and I needed to go home to Ireland and go to the US Embassy to get a new Visa. And that’s why I wasn’t at the Royal Rumble and that’s why I wasn’t there for a month. Everyone’s asking questions, ‘Finn’s not here, Finn’s not there.’

“It was strictly a legal paperwork issue that had to be rectified. It had kind of been pushed and pushed, and pushed on through COVID because we couldn’t travel, and it was… a window opened up and we said, ‘Look, we are going to have to do it eventually, let’s just do it now.”

Balor continued and revealed that his Visa is now good for the next 10 years.

“The time off was taken reluctantly in January to take care of that paperwork but thank God it’s all taken care of now for the next ten years,” he revealed.

Balor returned to WWE action for the February 21 RAW, where he teamed with Tommaso Ciampa for a win over The Dirty Dawgs. He captured the United States Title from Damian Priest the next week, and has been feuding with Priest ever since. Balor is expected to defend against Priest at WrestleMania 38.

A BT Sport exclusive… "I didn't want to take any time off. I wasn't injured…" So why did @FinnBalor miss January and the Royal Rumble? 👀 pic.twitter.com/P72OJvB8Oi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 16, 2022

