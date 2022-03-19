Former UFC fighter Elvis Sinosic is set to make his pro wrestling debut with All-Star Wrestling Australia, according to a new report from The Roar. His first match is scheduled for April 2 at the St Mary’s Leagues Club, where he’ll face Falco one-on-one.

The MMA veteran has been featured in organizations like Cage Rage in the UK, K-1 Grand Prix in Japan, and World Submission Championships in Abu Dhabi. He is likely best known for his time in the United States, competing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Sinosic, also known as ‘The King of Rock n’ Rumble’, is trained in a variety of MMA styles like Muay Thai, Brazilian jujutsu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, and several others.

Mitch Christian, a promoter for All-Star Wrestling, gave some insight on how Sinosic first got interested in the sport of pro wrestling.

“Elvis is a wrestling fan from the 80s with his father,” he said. “He grew up watching Ricky Steamboat, who was his favorite wrestler, and always wanted to take part, but of course, the MMA/UFC career happened.

“He caught wind of what we were doing at All-Star Wrestling and wanted to get involved. He said he wanted to wrestle, which wasn’t too much of a surprise given the fact he’s a professional athlete. I think people are going to be surprised. Elvis already had a really good professional wrestling base because of his MMA career and is in phenomenal shape. He has been training with Keegan Brettle, the current All-Star champion, and Luke Watts to get ready for an in-ring debut.”

