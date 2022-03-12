Former WWE NXT star Timothy Thatcher has now been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 lineup for March 31.

“Two wrestlers who came up together Trained together Bled and sweat together Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8. Each man knows each other’s strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses. Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos”

Below is the updated card for the event:

* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick

* Ninja Mack vs. Yoya

* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Slade

* Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos

Marina Shafir and Jonah have also been confirmed for the event but have yet to have their opponents announced.

Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Other events that are part of GCW: The Collective include Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and For The Culture.

You can see the tweets below:

Two wrestlers who came up together Trained together Bled and sweat together Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 8. Each man knows each other's strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses. Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos Tix! https://t.co/RkdYOjL2KC pic.twitter.com/cLMMsOoiIl — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 12, 2022

Already Signed for Josh Barnett's #Bloodsport8: Jon Moxley vs Biff Busick

Minoru Suzuki vs Chris Dickinson

Masha Slamovich vs Janai Kai

Ninja Mack vs Yoya Plus:

Thatcher

Hennigan

Shafir

Jonah

+more Tix:https://t.co/NDEh5wXSHS Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!

Thurs 3/31 – 3PM

DALLAS pic.twitter.com/YzstTSQmlM — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]