Former WWE NXT star Timothy Thatcher has now been added to Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 lineup for March 31.
“Two wrestlers who came up together Trained together Bled and sweat together Are meeting in the ring at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport 8. Each man knows each other’s strengths…and how to exploit their weaknesses. Timothy Thatcher v. JR Kratos”
Below is the updated card for the event:
* John Hennigan vs. Simon Gotch
* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson
* Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick
* Ninja Mack vs. Yoya
* Masha Slamovich vs. Janai Kai
* Alex Coughlin vs. Slade
* Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos
Marina Shafir and Jonah have also been confirmed for the event but have yet to have their opponents announced.
Bloodsport 8 is part of GCW’s The Collective and will take place on March 31 at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. Other events that are part of GCW: The Collective include Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The Wrld on Lucha, and For The Culture.
